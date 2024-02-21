USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3500 mark ahead of FOMC meeting minutes

- USD/CAD lacks firm intraday direction and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Sliding Oil prices, softer Canadian inflation data undermine the Loonie and lend some support.
- The USD languishes near a multi-week low and cap gains ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past three days and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3500 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the highly-anticipated FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
The minutes will be scrutinized closely for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, the markets have fully priced out the possibility of early rate cuts by the Fed, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a softer risk tone, lends some support to the safe-haven buck and limits the downside for the currency pair.
Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer have weighed on the outlook for fuel demand and drag Crude Oil prices lower for the second straight day. Apart from this, softer-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation data released on Tuesday is seen as another factor undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and offering support to the USD/CAD pair. In fact, Canadian CPI decelerated to the 2.9% YoY rate in January and core inflation measures dropped to the lowest levels in more than two years.
Meanwhile, fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East remain in the wake of a string of attacks in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen. This could act as a tailwind for the Oil prices and hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Moreover, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so warrants some caution before confirming a firm near-term direction for the USD/CAD pair in the absence of any relevant economic data on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3521
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3522
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3474
|Daily SMA50
|1.3409
|Daily SMA100
|1.3549
|Daily SMA200
|1.3478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.353
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3586
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3542
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs
The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800
Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate
Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.
Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus
Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.