USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3500 mark ahead of FOMC meeting minutes

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/CAD lacks firm intraday direction and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
  • Sliding Oil prices, softer Canadian inflation data undermine the Loonie and lend some support.
  • The USD languishes near a multi-week low and cap gains ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.

The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past three days and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3500 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the highly-anticipated FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets.

The minutes will be scrutinized closely for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, the markets have fully priced out the possibility of early rate cuts by the Fed, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a softer risk tone, lends some support to the safe-haven buck and limits the downside for the currency pair.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer have weighed on the outlook for fuel demand and drag Crude Oil prices lower for the second straight day. Apart from this, softer-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation data released on Tuesday is seen as another factor undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and offering support to the USD/CAD pair. In fact, Canadian CPI decelerated to the 2.9% YoY rate in January and core inflation measures dropped to the lowest levels in more than two years.

Meanwhile, fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East remain in the wake of a string of attacks in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen. This could act as a tailwind for the Oil prices and hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Moreover, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so warrants some caution before confirming a firm near-term direction for the USD/CAD pair in the absence of any relevant economic data on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3521
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3474
Daily SMA50 1.3409
Daily SMA100 1.3549
Daily SMA200 1.3478
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.353
Previous Daily Low 1.3472
Previous Weekly High 1.3586
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3542
Previous Monthly Low 1.3229
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3508
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3494
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.345
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3566
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3601

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs

AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs

The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800

EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800

Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes

Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes

The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.

Gold News

Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate

Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate

Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus

Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus

Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures