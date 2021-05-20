USD/CAD hangs near session lows, bears await sustained break below 1.2100 mark

- A sharp fall in oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest intraday lift to USD/CAD.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped any meaningful gains.
- Investors now look forward to US economic data for some impetus ahead of Macklem’s speech.
The USD/CAD pair faded an intraday bullish spike to the 1.2145 region and is now headed towards the lower end of its intraday trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2110 region, down over 0.15% for the day heading into the North American session.
A sharp intraday slump in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided a modest lift to the USD/CAD pair during the early part of the European session. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying and ran out of steam rather quickly amid a broad-based US dollar weakness.
As investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes, retreating US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the USD to capitalize on the overnight bounce from multi-month lows. This, in turn, held bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, a weaker risk sentiment – as depicted by a fresh leg down in the US equity futures – also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven USD. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Apart from this, the US bond yields could influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders might further take cues from oil prices dynamics, which, along with a scheduled speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2108
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2234
|Daily SMA50
|1.2417
|Daily SMA100
|1.2558
|Daily SMA200
|1.2825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2143
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces to 1.22 ahead of jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy