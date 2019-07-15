- The USD remains on the defensive amid firming Fed rate cut expectations.
- A modest pullback in Oil prices undermined Loonie and helped limit losses.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of 8-1/2 month lows set on Friday.
The pair did attempt a modest bounce on Friday following the release of US Produce Price Index but was quickly sold into after comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans added to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks and indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.
The US Dollar remained depressed at the start of a new trading week and kept exerting some downward pressure on the major, albeit a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and helped limit further losses, at least for the time being.
Oil prices slipped on Monday in the wake of Chinese macro data that showed economic growth slowed to 6.2% yearly rate during the second-quarter of 2019 - the slowest quarterly growth in at least 27 years and reinforced market concerns about demand in the world's largest Crude Oil importer.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark or continues with its recent bearish trajectory as market participants now look forward to the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US for a fresh impetus.
This followed by a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3254
|Daily SMA50
|1.3375
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.309
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3018
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3045
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped below 1.1300 amid ECB stimulus bets
The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate in a tight range below the 1.13 handle, as resurgent USD demand combined with increased calls for ECB monetary policy easing cap the further upside.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2570 amid lack of fresh catalysts
In absence of fresh catalysts to direct near-term moves, GBP/USD trades in range near multi-day tops of 1.2580, as the bears keep the charge amid a lack of Brexit progress and broad USD bounce.
USD/JPY: Chinese statistics favor risk-on amid Japan off, few fresh data/events
Japanese markets are off due to the Marine Day Holiday. Risk sentiment remains light after China’s data dump provided signs of improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.