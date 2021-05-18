USD/CAD goes into consolidation after renewing multi-year low at 1.2011

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD trades in the negative for the third straight day.
  • USD selloff remains intact ahead of mid-tier data releases.
  • Rising crude oil prices continue to support CAD.

The USD/CAD pair closed the first day of the week in the red and extended its slide to a fresh six-year low of 1.2011 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.23% on a daily basis at 1.2040.

WTI continues to push higher, USD stays on the back foot

Rising crude oil prices on the back of heightened hopes for a steady recovery in global energy demand continue to provide a boost to the commodity-related loonie. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at its highest level since early March at $66.75, rising 0.6% on the day.

On the other hand, the unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback allows the bearish momentum to remain intact. The US Dollar Index touched its lowest level since February 25 at 89.75 and is currently down 0.4% at 89.82. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the upbeat market mood is making it difficult for the USD to find demand.

Later in the session, April Building Permits and Housing Starts from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are up 0.3% and 0.7%, suggesting that risk flows are likely to continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.204
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2279
Daily SMA50 1.2439
Daily SMA100 1.2572
Daily SMA200 1.2837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2137
Previous Daily Low 1.2061
Previous Weekly High 1.2203
Previous Weekly Low 1.2046
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.209
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2116
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2191

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

