USD/CAD gains traction above 1.3560, focus on US and Canadian labour market data

The USD/CAD pair gains traction near 1.3565 during the early European session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is bolstered by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand as the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boost safe-haven flows. On Thursday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said disinflation is likely to continue, but the speed of that remains unclear. Barkin added that maintaining rates 'somewhat restrictive' will bring inflation back to target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that FOMC officials see it's appropriate to begin lowering policy rates if the economy develops as expected. The US labor market data for March will be due on Friday, which is likely to offer fresh insights into the Fed's outlook on interest rates. The highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is estimated to show that the US economy added 200,000 jobs in March from a 275,000 increase in February. The Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 3.9% in the same period. In the event that the US NFP data shows a strong-than-expected outcome, this could dampen June Fed rate cut expectations, providing some support to the Greenback and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. On the Loonie front, Canada’s trade surplus increased to $1.39 billion in February from $0.61 billion in January, beating the estimation. This, in turn, lifts the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Additionally, the rise in oil prices due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East provides some support for the commodity-linked Loonie and might cap the upside of the USD/CAD pair. Market players will take more cues from the Canadian labour market data later in the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.