- USD/CAD edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
- Crude oil prices consolidated recent gains to multi-month tops and did little to influence the loonie.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the Asian session and was last seen trading near two-week lows, just below mid-1.2700s.
The pair extended its recent pullback from levels just above mid-1.2900s and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The downtick also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling surrounding the US dollar.
In fact, the USD Index tumbled to fresh multi-year lows amid the prevalent risk-on environment and the likelihood of additional US financial aid. Apart from this, hopes for a strong global recovery in 2021 and the regulatory approval of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Meanwhile, a subdued action around crude oil prices did little to influence the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – or provide any impetus to the USD/CAD pair. The imposition of strict lockdown measures in the UK tempered the enthusiasm and forced oil prices to consolidate the recent gains to multi-month tops.
Nevertheless, the price action seems to suggest that the recent bounce from the lowest level since April 2018 might have already run out of the steam. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. That said, year-end thin liquidity might help limit the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, which highlights the only release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, could influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair on the last day of the year.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2741
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2803
|Daily SMA50
|1.2981
|Daily SMA100
|1.3092
|Daily SMA200
|1.3416
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2889
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable now seems to have stabilized just above the 1.3600 marks.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level
Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1890 level.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.