USD/CAD finds resistance near 1.4100, returns to 1.4070 area

- WTI extends slide to $22.50 area on Friday.
- US Dollar Index erases early losses, turns flat near 99.50.
- UoM Consumer Confidence Index in US is expected to drop to 90 in March.
The USD/CAD pair erased nearly 80 pips on Thursday and staged a technical correction on Friday. However, the pair struggled to hold above the 1.4100 handle and was last seen trading at 1.4071, adding 0.4% on a daily basis.
Crude oil selloff limits CAD's gains
Concerns over a sharp fall in global energy demand amid worldwide lockdowns continue to weigh on crude oil prices. After International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said that the global crude oil demand was expected to drop as much as 20% in 2020, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) erased 4.7% on Thursday and extended its slide to weigh on the commodity-sensitive CAD. At the moment, the WTI is down 3% on the day at $22.50.
On the other hand, the broad-based USD weakness made it difficult for the pair to push higher. However, with the US Dollar Index rebounding to 99.50 area from the 10-day low that it set at 98.84 earlier in the day, the pair stays in the positive territory.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada in the remainder of the day. The US economic docket will feature the annual core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, and the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index, which is expected to drop to 90 in March from 95.9.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3903
|Daily SMA50
|1.3499
|Daily SMA100
|1.3331
|Daily SMA200
|1.3264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.401
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets cool after three-day rally
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, off the highs. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.