USD/CAD finds resistance near 1.3200, looks to close second straight week higher

- Upbeat GDP data lifts US Dollar Index above 98.
- WTI clings to daily gains to help CAD limits its losses.
- USD/CAD remains on track to post gains for second straight week.
The USD/CAD pair extended its weekly rally and tested the 1.32 handle for the first time since late June. However, with the trading action turning subdued as we approach the weekend, the pair retreated from its daily highs and was last seen trading at 1.3184, still adding 0.17% on a daily basis.
US economy shows resilience in Q2
The broad-based USD strength drove the pair's price action throughout the week. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, continued to push higher on Friday after the GDP data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the slowdown in the economic growth was not as severe as expected in the second quarter of the year.
Following the 3.1% growth witnessed in the first quarter, the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, according to the first estimate of the BEA. This reading also came in better than the analysts' estimate of 2.1% and provided a fresh boost to the USD.
Assessing the report, “We expect that real GDP will continue to grow between 2% and 2.5% in coming quarters," said Wells Fargo analysts.
"That said, inflation continues to run below the Fed’s target of 2%, and the FOMC seems to be concerned about some of the uncertainties related to trade and other geopolitical factors that cloud the economic outlook.”
Meanwhile, following the sharp drop witnessed on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is posting modest recovery gains on Friday, helping the commodity-related CAD limit its losses vs the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3187
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3089
|Daily SMA50
|1.3249
|Daily SMA100
|1.3321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3168
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3115
|Previous Weekly High
|1.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3236
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.
USD/JPY quickly retreats from the post-US GDP swing high to 2-1/2 week tops
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh 2-1/2 week tops, around the 108.85 region in reaction to upbeat US GDP report, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.