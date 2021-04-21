USD/CAD falls sharply to daily lows near 1.2500 after BoC policy announcements

- USD/CAD came under strong bearish pressure in the American session.
- BoC decided to lower weekly asset purchases to C$3 billion.
- BoC sees first rate hike coming in second half of 2022.
After rising to a session high of 1.2653 in the early American session, the USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish pressure and lost more than 100 pips. As of writing, the pair was down 0.7% on a daily basis at 1.2519.
BoC's policy statement boosts CAD
As expected the Bank of Canada (BoC) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% after the April policy meeting. Additionally, the BoC announced that it will lower its weekly purchases of Canadian government bonds to C$3 billion from C$4 billion.
In its policy statement, the bank noted that the current projections point to a rate hike in the second half of 2022. The BoC's hawkish outlook provided a boost to the CAD and weighed heavily on USD/CAD.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased a portion of its earlier gains, suggesting that the greenback is having a tough time outperforming its major rivals. At the moment, the DXY is up only 0.08% on the day at 91.28.
Later in the session, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook at a press conference.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2513
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.2609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2564
|Daily SMA50
|1.2587
|Daily SMA100
|1.2676
|Daily SMA200
|1.2946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2479
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2808
