USD/CAD eyeing 1.46 en-route Jan 2016 high amid USD demand, oil crash

- USD/CAD rejoices broad US dollar demand amid funding distress.
- Oil-price collapse weighs heavily on the Canadian dollar.
- Canadian coronavirus stimulus fails to impress, as focus shifts to US response.
USD/CAD extended its three-day bullish momentum and printed the highest level since January 2016 at 1.4548 in the last minutes, having gained over 350-pips or 2.40% so far this Wednesday.
The main story remains the relentless US dollar demand across the board, as investors run for the world’s most liquid currency, the greenback, in times of the coronavirus outbreak-led market panic and liquidity crunch. The US dollar index trades near a new three-year high of 101.07, up 1.50% on a daily basis.
Further, the spot finds support from the collapse in oil prices that weighs heavily on the resource-linked Loonie. Canada is heavily dependent on oil exports for its revenues. Oil prices sank to fresh 17-year lows amid escalating Saudi-Russia price war and concerns over the global demand growth amid the virus crisis.
Meanwhile, markets paid a little heed to the upbeat Canadian inflation figures, as the US dollar dynamics remain in play. The CAD also shrugged-off the C$ 27 billion stimulus announced to support the domestic households and businesses in such testing times.
The focus now remains on the US economic stimulus package likely to be passed by the Senate later on Wednesday for fresh trading momentum.
USD/CAD technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4542
|Today Daily Change
|0.0344
|Today Daily Change %
|2.42
|Today daily open
|1.4201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3525
|Daily SMA50
|1.3316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3247
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.17, lowest since 1985
GBP/USD has collapsed amid immense US dollar strength, with cable falling to the lowest since 1985, trading under 1.17. The pound is also punished for Britain's initial "herd immunity" coronavirus policy.
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0850 amid immense dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls as traders flock to the US dollar amid a coronavirus-related stock sell-off. The EU is readying new measures as the disease takes its toll.
WTI tumbles to fresh lows near $22.80 per barrel
Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections? His approval rating is already falling, market implications
President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher. Markets may react to Trump's falling chances of being reelected.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.