- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the second straight day on Monday.
- Reduced bets for an aggressive Fed rate hike move, a positive risk tone weighed on the USD.
- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted additional pressure on the major.
The USD/CAD pair extended last week's sharp retracement slide from the 1.3225 region, or the highest level since November 2020 and witnessed selling for the second straight day on Monday. The downward trajectory dragged spot prices further below the 1.3000 psychological mark during the early European session and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, along with signs of stability in the financial markets, dragged the safe-haven US dollar away from a two-decade high. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and prompted some follow-through selling around the USD/CAD pair on Monday.
Two of the most hawkish FOMC members - Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard - said last Thursday that they were not in favour of the bigger rate hike. This, in turn, forced investors to scale back their expectations for a supersized 100 bps Fed rate hike in July, which continued acting as a headwind for the USD.
A weaker greenback and tight global supplies helped offset recession fears, which, along with fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China, had raised concerns about the fuel demand outlook. Apart from this, the Bank of Canada's surprise 100 bps rate hike last week offered some support to the Canadian dollar and exerted downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
With the latest leg down, spot prices have reversed last Thursday's strong move up and moved well within the striking distance of the post-BoC swing low. The mentioned area, around the 1.2935-1.2930 region should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further losses.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment could drive the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2979
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2958
|Daily SMA50
|1.2865
|Daily SMA100
|1.2765
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3136
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
