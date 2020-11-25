USD/CAD edges higher to 1.3030 area as focus shifts to US data dump

- USD/CAD rebounds from the two-week low it set on Wednesday.
- WTI consolidate gains above $45 ahead of EIA data.
- US Dollar Index pares losses after slumping below 92.00.
The USD/CAD pair fell to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.2988 during the Asian session on Wednesday before staging a rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.24% on the day at 1.3025.
WTI quiets down around $45
Crude oil rally since the beginning of the week helped the commodity-related loonie outperform its rivals. On the back of renewed optimism for a steady recovery in the global energy demand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate touched its highest level since early March at $45.66. Ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's Crude Oil Stocks Change data, the WTI is consolidating its gains a little above $45, making it difficult for the CAD to preserve its strength.
Meanwhile, the greenback is finding demand as the market mood turns cautious with investors staying on the sidelines while waiting for significant macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate of the third-quarter GDP growth will highlight the US economic docket. Other data will include New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims and Personal Income. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains at 92.25.
Following the US data dump, the trading action is expected to remain subdued due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3023
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.319
|Daily SMA100
|1.3246
|Daily SMA200
|1.3532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3091
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3035
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3152
EUR/USD falls off 1.19 as markets await US data
EUR/USD has dropped off the highest levels since September and trades below 1.19. The market mood is cooling. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
