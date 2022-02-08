  • The USD/CAD pares Monday’s losses as WTI plunges below $90.00.
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield reached a new high at 1.97%.
  • USD/CAD Technical Outlook: A daily close above the 50-DMA would expose the YTD high at 1.2813.

In the New York session, the USD/CAD trim Monday’s losses and reclaims the 1.2700 figure as the Canadian dollar weakens, as oil prices fall, a headwind for the Loonie. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2702.

Falling oil prices weigh on the CAD

On Tuesday’s, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, falls more than 2%, as it moves beneath $90.00 per barrel. Alongside oil factors, the Canadian Trade Balance for December printed a deficit of C$0.14 billion when expectations were of a surplus of C$2.5 billion, hurt the prospects of the Loonie. Additionally, US T-bond yields skyrocketing in the session, led by the 10-year benchmark note reaching a daily high at 1.97%, boosted the greenback.

Fundamentally speaking, the narrative of the central banks’ worldwide tightening conditions keeps markets trendless. Money markets futures expectations of the Federal Reserve, analysts estimate five hikes to the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) by the end of 2022. 

In the meantime, USD/CAD traders get ready for Thursday’s US inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January is expected at 7.3% while excluding volatile items like energy and food called Core CPI, which is foreseen at 5.5%.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CAD is upward biased but faces resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2708. The pair consolidated around the 1.2650-1.2760 area, amid the lack of catalyst as market participants assess economic conditions.

However, once USD bulls reclaimed 1.2700, that would open the door for a test of the 50-DMA. A breach of the latter would expose the February 4 daily high at 1.2786. An upward break would send the USD/CAD higher towards the January 6 high at 1.2813. 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2702
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2622
Daily SMA50 1.2715
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2756
Previous Daily Low 1.2658
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.265
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1400

EUR/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1400

EUR/USD recovered modestly ahead of the American session on Tuesday but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising to 1.95%, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest gains above 95.60 and weighing on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550

GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550

GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls defying a critical Fibonacci resistance level Premium

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls defying a critical Fibonacci resistance level

Spot gold hit its highest two weeks, now holding near an intraday top of $1,828.37 a troy ounce. The American currency remains on the back foot, despite getting a temporal boost from rising US government bond yields, as that on the 10-year Treasury note surged to 1.97%.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005

Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.

Read more

BP share price edges higher as profits beat expectations

BP share price edges higher as profits beat expectations

BP’s share price has been amongst the best performers year to date on the FTSE100, which is welcome news for shareholders who have had to ride out a turbulent couple of years, as well as billions of dollars in losses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures