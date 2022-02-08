- The USD/CAD pares Monday’s losses as WTI plunges below $90.00.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield reached a new high at 1.97%.
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: A daily close above the 50-DMA would expose the YTD high at 1.2813.
In the New York session, the USD/CAD trim Monday’s losses and reclaims the 1.2700 figure as the Canadian dollar weakens, as oil prices fall, a headwind for the Loonie. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2702.
Falling oil prices weigh on the CAD
On Tuesday’s, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, falls more than 2%, as it moves beneath $90.00 per barrel. Alongside oil factors, the Canadian Trade Balance for December printed a deficit of C$0.14 billion when expectations were of a surplus of C$2.5 billion, hurt the prospects of the Loonie. Additionally, US T-bond yields skyrocketing in the session, led by the 10-year benchmark note reaching a daily high at 1.97%, boosted the greenback.
Fundamentally speaking, the narrative of the central banks’ worldwide tightening conditions keeps markets trendless. Money markets futures expectations of the Federal Reserve, analysts estimate five hikes to the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) by the end of 2022.
In the meantime, USD/CAD traders get ready for Thursday’s US inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January is expected at 7.3% while excluding volatile items like energy and food called Core CPI, which is foreseen at 5.5%.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is upward biased but faces resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2708. The pair consolidated around the 1.2650-1.2760 area, amid the lack of catalyst as market participants assess economic conditions.
However, once USD bulls reclaimed 1.2700, that would open the door for a test of the 50-DMA. A breach of the latter would expose the February 4 daily high at 1.2786. An upward break would send the USD/CAD higher towards the January 6 high at 1.2813.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2702
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
