USD/CAD drops to fresh weekly lows, further below 1.4200 mark amid notable USD supply

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and provided some intraday boost to USD/CAD.
  • Persistent USD selling kept a lid on any further gains, rather exerted some fresh pressure.

The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, back below the 1.4200 round-figure mark.

The pair managed to gain some intraday positive traction during the early part of Thursday trading action and was being supported by weaker oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, snapping three consecutive days of a positive move, amid concerns over shrinking demand on the back of the coronavirus-led travel bans. This eventually negated the latest optimism over the $2 trillion US stimulus package.

However, persistent selling bias surrounding the US dollar kept a lid on any further recovery. Against the backdrop of the Fed's unlimited QE, the greenback was further weighed down by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields.

The pair is currently placed near weekly lows and some follow-through weakness might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders, which should set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from multi-year tops.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the highly anticipated initial weekly jobless claims and the final Q4 GDP growth figures, for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4199
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.4192
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3871
Daily SMA50 1.348
Daily SMA100 1.3323
Daily SMA200 1.3259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4484
Previous Daily Low 1.4178
Previous Weekly High 1.4668
Previous Weekly Low 1.3788
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4295
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.398
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3781
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4391
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.459
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4696

 

 

EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.

GBP/USD rises above 1.19 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales

GBP/USD is trading above 1.19 as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.

FX Today: EUR, JPY in the lead after Senate's stamp, ahead of horrible US jobless claims, BOE

The US Senate finally passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, and the House will soon take it. However, the market's enthusiasm has faded away.

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark

Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.

