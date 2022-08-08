- USD/CAD witnesses fresh selling on Monday amid modest USD weakness.
- Retreating US bond yields, the risk-on impulse weighs on the safe-haven USD.
- Bearish oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit any further losses.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh selling on the first day of a new week and retreats further from a nearly three-week high, around the 1.2985 area touched on Friday. The intraday downtick extends through the mid-European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2870 region in the last hour.
The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the post-NFP strong move up and edges lower on Monday, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Retreating US Treasury bond yields, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, temper the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The downside, however, seems cushioned, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The upbeat US monthly jobs report released on Friday lifted bets for a larger, 75 Fed rate hike move at the September policy meeting. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and help revive the USD demand. Crude oil prices, meanwhile, languished near a multi-month low, which should undermine the commodity-linked loonie and further contribute to limiting any meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment would play a key role in driving the USD demand. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The focus, however, would remain on the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which might provide a fresh directional impetus to spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.287
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.2937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2909
|Daily SMA50
|1.2864
|Daily SMA100
|1.2785
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2985
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2803
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3119
