USD/CAD drops below 1.3800 as USD weakens on QE headlines

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NY Fed said it will offer additional $500 billion in one-month repo.
  • US Dollar Index retreats below 97.50 area on this headline.
  • WTI erases more than 5% to weigh on CAD.

The USD/CAD pair came under sudden bearish pressure in the last hour and erased more than 150 pips after the NY Fed announced it will introduce new repo operation. After slumping to 1.3707 with the initial reaction, the pair erased its losses and was last seen trading near 1.3770, where it was virtually flat on the day.

USD weakens on NY Fed's announcement

The NY Fed said it will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm EST on Thursday and another $500 billion in a one-month operation on Friday. The US Dollar Index, which advances to a fresh two-week high of 98.31 earlier in the day, reversed its direction and was last seen at 97.37, where it was still up 0.78% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, crude oil prices continue to suffer losses amid oversupply concerns and dismal demand outlook in the face of globally surging coronavirus infections numbers. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate losing nearly 6% and trading below the $32 handle, the commodity-related CAD seems to be having a tough time preserving its strength.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.376
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3378
Daily SMA50 1.3236
Daily SMA100 1.3211
Daily SMA200 1.3214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3795
Previous Daily Low 1.3682
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3932

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips, regains 1.1200

EUR/USD recovers over 100 pips, regains 1.1200

The NY Fed will offer $500B in a a three-month repo operation, bringing some temporal relief to markets. Dollar ease, stocks bounce.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to regain the 1.2600 level

GBP/USD struggles to regain the 1.2600 level

As demand for the greenback eases, the GBP/USD pair is bouncing from a five-month low, now trying to recover the 1.2600 figure. Dollar’s behavior rules pairs, Pound-related news ignored.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath

The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.

Read more

Gold Price Analysis: Recaptures $1,600 amid Fed's coronavirus QE, levels to watch

Gold Price Analysis: Recaptures $1,600 amid Fed's coronavirus QE, levels to watch

Gold is bouncing back thanks to Fed money printing. The Federal Reserve announced a $500 billion (half a trillion dollars) of injections into bonds across a variety of maturities amid extraordinary conditions in markets following the coronavirus crisis. 

Gold News

WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil

WTI Price Analysis: Magic Fibonacci golden ratio offers support in oil

WTI has moved lower again as more travel restrictions hit the news one by one. Many nations including the US have imposed travel bans with many cities on lockdown. There is also the matter of the rift between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC nations. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures