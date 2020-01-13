USD/CAD drops below 1.3040 ahead of BoC's Business Outlook Survey

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI posts modest daily losses, trades below $59.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest gains on Monday.
  • Coming up: Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey.

The USD/CAD pair closed the previous week 70 pips higher as the falling crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-sensitive loonie. After fluctuating near the 1.3050 mark for the majority of the day on Monday, the pair edged lower in the last hour and was last seen trading at 1.3038, erasing 0.09% on a daily basis. 

Although the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading near $58.70 and posting losses for the sixth straight day, the bearish pressure on crude oil seems to have eased following last week's 6% drop.

Eyes on BoC publication

Moreover, investors may be booking their profits ahead of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) Business Outlook Survey, which could provide fresh insights regarding the BoC's policy outlook. Last week, BoC Governor Poloz said that investment could be stronger than they have believed earlier in the year and noted that a combination of healthy employment and wage growth was driving the fundamental demand.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is registering small daily gains after suffering small losses on Friday amid the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. At the moment, the index is up 0.1% on the day at 97.45.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3038
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3076
Daily SMA50 1.3173
Daily SMA100 1.3197
Daily SMA200 1.3247
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3078
Previous Daily Low 1.3029
Previous Weekly High 1.3106
Previous Weekly Low 1.2956
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD is extending its downfall below 1.30, the lowest in 2020, after GDP badly disappointed with -0.3%. Moreover, the Bank of England is hinting of a rate cut. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.

Read more

Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now

Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now

Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures