USD/CAD dives to the lowest level since mid-March, closer to 1.3800 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed some aggressive selling on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
  • Positive crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the pair’s steep decline.
  • A sustained break below the 1.3865 support further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.

The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and tumbled to over two-month lows, around the 1.3815 region in the last hour.

Having struggled to find acceptance above the key 1.4000 psychological mark, the pair came under some intense selling pressure on Tuesday. The steep intraday fall was sponsored by some heavy US dollar selling and a goodish pickup in oil prices.

The latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, coupled with hopes that the global economy is moving towards a recovery overshadowed concerns over worsening US-China relations and prompted investors to dump the safe-haven greenback.

Conversely, the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – benefitted from positive crude oil prices. Signs of gradual demand recovery and increasing faith that producers will stick to their promises to cut supply remained supportive of the bullish run in oil prices.

Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below the previous monthly swing lows support, near the 1.3865 region, further seemed to have aggravated the intraday bearish pressure around the USD/CAD pair.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or the ongoing downfall marks a fresh bearish breakdown. This might set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move towards testing sub-1.3700 levels, or 100-day SMA.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3814
Today Daily Change -0.0170
Today Daily Change % -1.22
Today daily open 1.3984
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4008
Daily SMA50 1.4089
Daily SMA100 1.369
Daily SMA200 1.3449
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4008
Previous Daily Low 1.3969
Previous Weekly High 1.4114
Previous Weekly Low 1.3867
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3993
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3966
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4005
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4026
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4044

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

