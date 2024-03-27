USD/CAD could test 1.3600 amid lower Crude oil prices, risk-off sentiment

USD/CAD could gain grounds on risk aversion ahead of US PCE due on Friday.

WTI oil price depreciates as the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock increased.

The expectations of the US Fed initiating rate cuts could weaken the US Dollar.

USD/CAD halts its two-day losing streak, edging higher to near 1.3590 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) is exhibiting strength, while lower Crude oil prices are contributing to downward pressure on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). This dynamic is bolstering the USD/CAD pair.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price edges lower to near $80.70, by the press time. This decline in WTI price is attributed to the increase in API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending on March 22, with 9.337 million barrels against the previous decrease of 1.519 million barrels.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers has cautioned about Canada's low productivity resulting from inadequate investment, competition, and the underutilization of skills among new Canadians. Additionally, Rogers has highlighted concerns that the current inflation situation could pose a more significant threat than it has in recent decades.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced its second consecutive day of gains amid a risk-off sentiment, driven by anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) scheduled for Friday. However, the decline in US Treasury yields may be attributed to the expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding potential rate cuts. This sentiment could potentially limit the advances of the US Dollar.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has expressed his expectation for just one rate cut this year, cautioning against reducing rates prematurely due to the potential for increased disruption. On the other hand, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee aligns with the majority of the board, anticipating three cuts.