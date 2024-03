USD/CAD could halt losing streak amid a stronger Greenback, clings to 1.3540

Canada's Gross Domestic Product (MoM) expanded by 0.6% in January, surpassing the projected 0.4% increase. This indicates economic resilience and suggests a strengthening economic landscape. These figures have instilled confidence in Canada's economic outlook , dampening market expectations of immediate rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) received a boost due to increased prospects of foreign currency inflows, fueled by the uptick in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices. The rise in Crude oil prices is linked to expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will continue their production cuts.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized expanded by 3.4% in Q4, surpassing market expectations of remaining unchanged at a 3.2% increase. US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) for the same period came in at 2.0%, slightly below the expected and previous reading of 2.1%.

This shift in sentiment could be linked to recent robust economic data from the United States (US). Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's cautionary remarks, indicating no urgency to begin rate cuts, have tempered market expectations of three rate cuts in 2024.

USD/CAD hovers around 1.3540 during the Asian hours on Friday, showing signs of potentially ending its four-day losing streak. However, trading volumes are expected to be light due to Good Friday. The US Dollar's (USD) strength may be attributed to the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve's intention to maintain higher interest rates .

