USD/CAD corrects from 4-month tops, slips below 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD fails to capitalize on the overnight bullish move to four-month tops.
- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and prompted some profit-taking.
- The corrective slide seemed unaffected by sustained buying around the USD.
The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move to four-month tops and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday. A modest rebound in crude oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some long-unwinding trade.
Traders opt to take some profits off the table
Despite concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, the expected new round of economic stimulus measures by China provided a modest boost to the global risk sentiment. This eventually triggered a rally in equity markets and led the recovery in oil prices, now up over 1% for the day.
Meanwhile, the US dollar stood tall near multi-week tops and was further supported by a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. traders, however, seemed unimpressed by sustained USD buying interest, rather preferred to lighten their bullish position ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony before the congress.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3299
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3176
|Daily SMA50
|1.3141
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.3223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.29 ahead of UK GDP release
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, above Monday's lows. UK GDP figures are set to show stagnation in Q4 2019. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks and the BOE's Carney will speak later.
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP
The coronavirus' death toll has topped 1,000 as the disease continues spreading, but the infection rate seems to have stabilized. Stock markets around the world have turned up and the safe-haven US dollar, Japanese yen, and Gold are all on the back foot.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold reports losses amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.