USD/CAD continues to consolidate Wednesday's losses near 1.3170

- WTI recovers above $59 on easing global energy demand concerns.
- US Dollar Index posts modest gains above 97.
- Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and PPI data from US.
The USD/CAD pair lost 60 pips on Wednesday after the greenback came under strong selling pressure amid Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments. With the market action turning subdues in the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers on Thursday, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen moving sideways near 1.3170, where it closed the previous day.
Powell's remarks hurt USD
Although the FOMC kept its policy rate unchanged within the target range of 1.5% - 1.75% as expected, Powell made it clear that he would have to see a "significant and persistent" move up in inflation to consider a rate hike to weigh on the greenback.
Reviewing the FOMC event, "our base case remains that the Fed will deliver a fourth cut some time during the spring, which is, however, not a high conviction call," said Danske Bank analysts. "Here we probably diverge from consensus amongst Fed watchers and are more aligned with market pricing (a full cut is priced in next year).”
Ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the weekly Jobless Claims data from the United States, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 97.20.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is posting modest daily gains above the $59 mark and helping the CAD stay resilient against the USD. The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its monthly report on Thursday revealed that the global oil demand rose by 900,000 barrels per day on a yearly basis in the third quarter of 2019 to register the highest annual growth in a year.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.317
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3257
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3232
|Daily SMA200
|1.3278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the six-week highs that were fueled by dovish comments from the Fed's Powell. Lagarde makes her first ECB decision and Trump's tariff decision is eyed.
GBP/USD slides from nine-month highs amid election speculation
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.32 as opinion polls show a further narrowing of the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region
USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.