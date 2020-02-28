- USD/CAD continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Friday.
- The ongoing slump in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
- Fed rate cut speculations weighed on the USD but did little to hinder the move.
The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.3400s, or near nine-month tops.
The pair added to its recent strong gains and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Friday on the back of a slump in crude oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
USD/CAD remains well supported by tumbling oil prices
The bearish pressure surrounding the black gold remained unabated on the last trading day of the week amid growing market concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus and its negative impact on the global economic outlook.
The ongoing bullish trajectory seemed rather unaffected by firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rate to offset any negative impact of the deadly virus on the domestic economy, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive.
The USD was further pressurised by a continuous slide in the US Treasury bond yields to allt-time lows. The combination of negative factors did little to hinder the pair's positive move, albeit might now keep a lid on any further gains.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to Friday's economic docket, highlighting the release of Canadian GDP report and some second-tier US macro data, in order to grab some meaningful short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3438
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3278
|Daily SMA50
|1.3162
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3342
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 1.10 as Fed cut odds rise amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Forex Today: Coronavirus crash boosts EUR, JPY as USD only beats minors, more carnage awaited
The stock market sell-off has worsened as major US indices fell over 4% on Thursday and over 10% from the highs.
WTI: Bears break $46.00 to refresh 13-month low, focus on $44.50
WTI drops to $45.86, down 1.92%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the oil benchmark tests the lowest since January 02, 2019. Failures to register pullback, a sustained trading below the initial monthly bottom keeps sellers hopeful.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.