USD/CAD: Consolidates near 1.2500 as USD remains strong

- USD/CAD edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.20.
- The Canadian dollar holds the ground on rate hike expectations.
The USD/CAD pair remains muted in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair confides in a narrow range with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2532, down 0.03% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, trades near 92.20 with 0.20% gains.
The greenback erased all losses sustained following Friday’s dismal US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data and extended gains against its rivals.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar managed to gathers momentum as oil prices rebound from lower levels although stay pressurized.
In addition to that Canadian Labor Productivity rose 0.6% in Q2, rebounding from the previous 1.7% decline in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, a text story on a 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Kitimat, Canada, are withdrawn after the US Geological Survey falsely generated the alert by an automatic system.
As for now, traders waiting for the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) interest rate decision later in the week.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2532
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2611
|Daily SMA50
|1.2548
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
