USD/CAD: Consolidates near 1.2500 as USD remains strong

USD/CAD edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.20.

The Canadian dollar holds the ground on rate hike expectations.

The USD/CAD pair remains muted in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair confides in a narrow range with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2532, down 0.03% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, trades near 92.20 with 0.20% gains.

The greenback erased all losses sustained following Friday’s dismal US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data and extended gains against its rivals.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar managed to gathers momentum as oil prices rebound from lower levels although stay pressurized.

In addition to that Canadian Labor Productivity rose 0.6% in Q2, rebounding from the previous 1.7% decline in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, a text story on a 6.5 magnitude earthquake near Kitimat, Canada, are withdrawn after the US Geological Survey falsely generated the alert by an automatic system.

As for now, traders waiting for the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) interest rate decision later in the week.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2532 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 1.2526 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2611 Daily SMA50 1.2548 Daily SMA100 1.2382 Daily SMA200 1.2533 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2559 Previous Daily Low 1.2494 Previous Weekly High 1.2654 Previous Weekly Low 1.2494 Previous Monthly High 1.2949 Previous Monthly Low 1.2453 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2519 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2534 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2494 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2461 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2428 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2559 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2592 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2624





