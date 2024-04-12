USD/CAD consolidates in a range below 1.3700 mark, bullish potential seems intact

- USD/CAD lacks firm intraday direction and consolidates below the YTD top set on Thursday.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside amid subdued USD demand.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets favors USD bulls and support prospects for further near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's late pullback from its highest level since November 22. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3700 mark, nearly unchanged for the day, though this week's breakout through the 1.3600-1.3610 supply zone favors bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Crude Oil prices edge higher amid heightened tensions in the Middle East on the back of a possible Iranian retaliation over a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, jitters about growing non-OPEC output, led by the US, might cap gains for the black liquid. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may delay cutting interest rates favor the USD bulls and should limit the downside for the currency pair.
The hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday forced investors to push back their expectations about the timing of the first interest rate cut by the Fed to September from June. Investors also pared their bets for the number of rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) this year to fewer than two, or roughly 42 bps, from about three or four a few weeks ago. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assists the USD to stand tall near its highest level since November touched on Thursday, validating the near-term positive outlook for the USD/CAD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the post-US CPI strength above the 1.3600-1.3610 barrier and the subsequent move up suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Market participants now look to the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, due later during the North American session. Apart from this, speeches by FOMC members will drive the USD demand. This, along with Oil price dynamics, should produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair, which seems poised to register gains for the second straight week.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3689
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3533
|Daily SMA100
|1.3483
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3726
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3661
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3478
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3788
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to multi-month lows below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since November below 1.0650. Divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks and the risk-averse market atmosphere keep the US Dollar strongly bid and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2450 on sustained USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses and trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2450 even after the January month UK GDP was revised higher to 0.3%. The negative shift seen in risk mood fuels another leg higher in the USD and drags the pair lower.
Gold advances to new historic high above $2,400
Gold gathers bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and trades at a new record high above $2,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD continue to push up despite the broad-based US Dollar strength.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he will not buy Bitcoin ETFs. Kiyosaki stated his dislike for Wall Street’s financial products and preferred packaging his own.
Five fundamentals for the week ahead: Israel-Iran tensions, US Retail Sales, and more Premium
US Retail Sales data will provide an updated snapshot of the health of the economy. Chinese GDP may confirm the narrative that Beijing's stimulus is working. UK inflation data may push the Bank of England to early rate cuts.