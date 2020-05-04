USD/CAD consolidates gains near 1-1/2 week tops, above 1.4100 mark

- USD/CAD continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- Resurgent USD demand, weaker oil prices remained supportive of the positive move.
- Bulls took a brief pause near mid-1.4100s, awaiting fresh catalyst before the next leg up.
The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range below mid-1.4100s, or over one-week tops set earlier today.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to build on last week's strong recovery move from six-week lows, around mid-1.3800s and continue gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Monday.
The US dollar was back in demand on the back of deteriorating global risk sentiment amid a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus, which overshadowed the latest optimism over re-opening of the economies.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs on China in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage.
This coupled with a fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the pair's bid tone through the early European session on Monday.
The latest development comes amid persistent worries about a global supply glut and slump in demand in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, which exerted some fresh downward pressure on oil prices on the first day of the week.
Bulls, however, took some breather near the 1.4150-55 region as the focus now shifts to this week's important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely watched monthly jobs report (NFP).
In the meantime, the USD/oil price dynamics, along with development surrounding the coronavirus saga might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4089
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.4089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4034
|Daily SMA50
|1.3935
|Daily SMA100
|1.3541
|Daily SMA200
|1.3387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.411
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3933
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4117
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4332
