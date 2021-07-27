USD/CAD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600 ahead of US data

Later in the session, the US Census Bureau will release Durable Goods Orders data for June. Investors expect to see an increase of 2.1% on a monthly basis. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to be muted with investors staying focused on the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is moving sideways around $72 for the second straight day on Tuesday, allowing the USD's market valuation to remain the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements.

On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 0.3% pressured by declining US Treasury bond yields. The cautious market mood, as reflected by modest losses witnessed in major European equity indexes, is helping the greenback find demand and the DXY currently holds in the positive territory around 92.70.

After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the USD/CAD pair edged higher during the European trading hours on Tuesday and reached a daily high of 1.2593. With the market action turning subdued ahead of the American session, USD/CAD is consolidating its gains and was last seen rising 0.3% on the day at 1.2575.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.