USD/CAD consolidates around mid-1.3100s, NFP awaited

- The USD remains depressed on the back of a less hawkish FOMC statement.
- Dovish shift by BoC, the recent fall in Oil prices undermined the Loonie.
- Friday’s key focus will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and is currently placed at the lower end of a two-day-old trading range, around mid-1.3100s.
Following a sharp intraday upsurge and a subsequent rejection near 100-day SMA on Wednesday, the pair now seems to have stabilized and has been oscillating in a 25-30 pips narrow trading band over the past 24-hours or so. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Friday.
Subdued USD/Oil price action failed to inspire traders
The US Dollar remained depressed on the back of less hawkish FOMC decision on Wednesday and failed to gain any respite from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. On the other hand, the commodity-linked currency – Loonie was also weighed down by a slightly dovish tilt by the Bank of Canada and the overnight sharp drop in Crude Oil prices.
Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into Friday's important release of the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. This will be followed by the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which should provide the required momentum and help investors grab some short-term/meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3147
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3174
|Daily SMA50
|1.3225
|Daily SMA100
|1.3204
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3136
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3139
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3204
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2950 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI, US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .