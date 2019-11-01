USD/CAD consolidates around mid-1.3100s, NFP awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD remains depressed on the back of a less hawkish FOMC statement.
  • Dovish shift by BoC, the recent fall in Oil prices undermined the Loonie.
  • Friday’s key focus will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report.

The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and is currently placed at the lower end of a two-day-old trading range, around mid-1.3100s.
 
Following a sharp intraday upsurge and a subsequent rejection near 100-day SMA on Wednesday, the pair now seems to have stabilized and has been oscillating in a 25-30 pips narrow trading band over the past 24-hours or so. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Friday.

Subdued USD/Oil price action failed to inspire traders

The US Dollar remained depressed on the back of less hawkish FOMC decision on Wednesday and failed to gain any respite from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. On the other hand, the commodity-linked currency – Loonie was also weighed down by a slightly dovish tilt by the Bank of Canada and the overnight sharp drop in Crude Oil prices.
 
Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into Friday's important release of the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. This will be followed by the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which should provide the required momentum and help investors grab some short-term/meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3147
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3174
Daily SMA50 1.3225
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3136
Previous Weekly High 1.3139
Previous Weekly Low 1.3052
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

