USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.4000, looks to close second straight day higher

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD pulls away from four-day highs, stays above 1.4000.
  • Modest rebound seen in crude oil prices helps commodity-related CAD find demand.
  • US Dollar Index rises on risk aversion on Friday.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level since Monday at 1.4050 on Friday but started to retrace its rally in the late American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.41% on a daily basis at 1.4010. Despite the recovery USD/CAD was able to stage on Thursday and Friday, it remains on track to close the week in the negative territory.

Retail Sales in Canada fell sharply in March

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed that Retail Sales declined by 10% on a monthly basis in March. However, this reading came in line with market expectation and helped the CAD limit its losses. Additionally, Retail Sales Excluding Autos only decreased by 0.4% in the same period and beat analysts' estimate for a fall of 5% by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, heightened US-China tensions weighed on market sentiment on Friday and caused risk-sensitive crude oil prices to push lower. After climbing to its highest level in more than two months at $34.65 on Thursday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate dropped all the way to $30.70 on Friday. 

However, after the weekly Baker Hughes data showed that the total number of active oil rigs in the US fell to a record low of 237, the WTI extended its rebound and allowed the CAD show resilience against the USD. At the moment, the WTI is still down 2.35% on the day at $33.10.

On the other hand, the greenback capitalized on risk-off flows on Friday. The US Dollar Index, which slumped to 99 on Thursday, was last up 0.42% on the day at 99.84. 

On Monday, the US markets will be closed due to the Memorial Day holiday. Later in the day, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will be delivering a speech at 1730 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4009
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.3955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4016
Daily SMA50 1.4085
Daily SMA100 1.367
Daily SMA200 1.3442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3971
Previous Daily Low 1.3891
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3922
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3908
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.386
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4018
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4066

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

