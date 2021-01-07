USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2700 mark, moves little post-US jobless claims

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain strong positive traction on Thursday.
- Rallying US bond yields prompted some intraday short-covering around the greenback.
- A pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the 1.2715 region, up around 0.30% for the day.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Thursday, the pair gained some positive traction and moved away from multi-year lows, around the 1.2630 region touched in the previous session. The uptick was sponsored by a solid pickup in the US dollar demand and a modest pullback in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.
The USD staged a solid rebound from the lowest level in nearly three years amid the ongoing rally in the US Treasury bond yields – triggered by expectations of a larger government borrowing. Investors started pricing in the prospects for additional US financial aid package following the Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly fell to 787K during the week ending January 2 as compared to the previous week's upwardly revised 790K. The reading, to a larger extent, was negated by worse-than-anticipated US trade balance figures, which showed that deficit jumped to $68.1 billion in November from $63.1 billion in the previous month.
Thursday's economic docket also highlights the release of US ISM Services PMI and Ivey PMI from Canada. Meanwhile, the US bond yields might continue to influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with sentiment surrounding crude oil prices, might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2709
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2777
|Daily SMA50
|1.2933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3067
|Daily SMA200
|1.3382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.