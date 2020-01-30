USD/CAD climbs to 7-week tops, sits comfortably above 1.3200 mark

- USD/CAD added to its recent gains and climbed to fresh multi-week tops.
- The ongoing slide in oil undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
- Investors now eye Advance US Q4 GDP growth figures for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair built on its momentum beyond the 1.3200 round-figure mark and climbed to fresh seven-week tops during the early European session on Thursday.
A combination of factors helped the pair to capitalize on the recent positive momentum and gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday – also marking its fourth day of a positive move in the previous five.
Bulls remain in control amid weaker oil prices
Concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Thursday. The flight to safety, coupled with signs of a strengthening economy continued lending support to the US dollar.
On the other hand, the ongoing slide in crude oil prices, now down over 1.5% for the day on the back of a bigger-than-expected increase in the US stocks, undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive.
Currently hovering around the 1.3220-25 region, the pair has now moved closer to the very important 200-day SMA, above which bulls are likely to seize near-term control and might aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the Advance Q4 GDP growth figures – will now be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3217
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3074
|Daily SMA50
|1.3143
|Daily SMA100
|1.3179
|Daily SMA200
|1.323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
