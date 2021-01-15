USD/CAD climbs higher toward 1.2700 ahead of US data dump

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is rising after closing last three days lower.
  • US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.40 ahead of US data.
  • WTI is down more than 1.5%, trades below $53 on Friday.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level since April 2018 at 1.2623 on Thursday but reversed its direction in the last trading day of the week. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on a daily basis at 1.2685.

Focus shifts to US data

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback and surging crude oil prices on Thursday caused USD/CAD to suffer heavy losses.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) edged lower in the late American session on Thursday after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that they are not even thinking about tightening the policy until inflation expectations get well anchored at 2%. Powell further reiterated they will communicate it well in advance when they decide to make adjustments to asset purchases. The DXY closed in the negative territory at 90.23.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted its highest daily close in more than 10 months at $53.70 as investors price in a steady recovery in energy demand amid US stimulus. 

On Friday, the DXY is posting small daily gains near 90.40 as markets await Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US. On the other hand, the WTI is down 1.7% on the day at $52.80, possibly pressured by profit-taking ahead of the weekend.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2687
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.2637
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2766
Daily SMA50 1.2872
Daily SMA100 1.3039
Daily SMA200 1.3341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2625
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2677
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2522
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2772

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%

GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%

GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data

Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data

Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the front foot this Friday amid dovish comments from the Fed Chief Powell. However, gold’s further upside remains elusive, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar is on the rise.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed

Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed

Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Looks consolidative near-term

US Dollar Index: Looks consolidative near-term

DXY remains in a consolidative-mode and manages well to keep the trade above the 90.00 mark for the time being.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures