USD/CAD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid-1.2100s ahead of US NFP, Canadian jobs data

- USD/CAD bears catch a breather around late 2017 lows, marked the previous day.
- Virus woes, news from China battle easing of reflation risk, vaccine optimism.
- Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key employment report.
- WTI stays depressed for third consecutive day, eyes China Caixin Services PMI, covid updates.
USD/CAD consolidates the heaviest drop in 11 months while picking up bids near 1.2160. Even so, the Loonie pair is up only 0.08% so far during the key Friday that offers monthly employment data from the US and Canada.
The quote smashed the three-year low during its heavy fall backed by the risk-on mood that dragged the US dollar. Also favoring the USD/CAD sellers could be the Bank of Canada’s optimism, not to forget the first tapering among the major economies.
Behind the risk-on mood were Fed chatters rejecting fears of rising inflation pulling the trigger of monetary policy normalization. Also on the same side was the news that the US and European Union’s (EU) support to waive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine patents. Additionally, upbeat early signals of the US jobs report offer extra strength to the market’s optimism.
Alternatively, the US cap on investments in China companies and worsening virus woes, not to forget the pre-data cautious sentiment, seem to weigh on the mood. WTI’s weakness, down 0.26% to $64.67 by the press time, also weighs on the USD/CAD prices.
Looking forward, China’s Caixin Services PMI for April and covid updates may entertain short-term traders ahead of the jobs report for the previous month.
Forecasts suggest that the Canadian Unemployment Rate may jump from 7.5% previous readouts to 7.8% and the Net Change in Employment could drop to -175K versus +303.1K prior. The downbeat expectations seem to have taken clues from the recent activity restrictions due to the covid resurgence in Canada.
Read: Canadian Jobs Preview: US demand likely to outweigh covid concerns, push hiring, CAD higher
On the contrary, US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to jump from 916K to 978K and the Unemployment Rate could also ease from 6.0% to 5.8%.
Read: US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
Considering the market favors for USD bulls, based on data, USD/CAD may extend the latest corrective pullback.
Technical analysis
Unless staying below 1.2250-45 area, comprising 2018 low and a downward sloping trend line from March 18, USD/CAD bulls may not risk taking entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2158
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2516
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.