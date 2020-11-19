  • USD/CAD, capped at 1.3120, retreats to 1.3050 area.
  • Lower US T-Bond yields weigh on the US dollar.

The greenback has accelerated its reversal from intra-day highs at 1.3120, returning below 1.3100 during the US session before reaching 1.3050 and turn negative on daily charts.  

The USD loses steam amid lower US T-Bond yields

Downbeat news about the ever-growing COVID-19 cases, with the US reporting a 250,000 death toll on Wednesday, offset the previous days’ optimism about the progress of diverse vaccine trials. The sourer market sentiment fuelled a USD recovery on early trading in detriment of risk-sensitive currencies like the CAD.

Dollar’s rally, however, has been short-lived, weighed by the decline on US Treasury Bond yields. The US Dollar Index, that had appreciated about 0.3% during the Asian and early European sessions, pulled back afterwards, to complete a six-day losing streak.

On the macroeconomic front, the Canadian ADP report revealed a 79,500 decline on employment in October, with trade, transportation and the utility sector leading jobs’ destruction. The Canadian dollar edged down after these figures were released, to resume its recovery shortly afterwards.

In the US, the economic calendar has shown mixed figures. While the Weekly Jobless Claims increased beyond expectations on the week of November 13, home sales and a manufacturing gauge of the Philadelphia area have shown better than expected readings. The impact on the US dollar, however, has been minimal.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3056
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3145
Daily SMA50 1.3201
Daily SMA100 1.3266
Daily SMA200 1.3536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3118
Previous Daily Low 1.3034
Previous Weekly High 1.3173
Previous Weekly Low 1.2928
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3037
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3204

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD looks to retake 0.7300 level amid renewed US fiscal stimulus hope

AUD/USD looks to retake 0.7300 level amid renewed US fiscal stimulus hope

AUD/USD has seen significant upside in recent trade amid a softening USD on renewed US fiscal stimulus hopes. The pair, having broken above a short-term downwards trendline, is looking to retake the 0.7300 level and move to fresh daily highs.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes

The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support

Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.

Gold news

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?

Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.

Read more

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears

Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures