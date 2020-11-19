- USD/CAD, capped at 1.3120, retreats to 1.3050 area.
- Lower US T-Bond yields weigh on the US dollar.
The greenback has accelerated its reversal from intra-day highs at 1.3120, returning below 1.3100 during the US session before reaching 1.3050 and turn negative on daily charts.
The USD loses steam amid lower US T-Bond yields
Downbeat news about the ever-growing COVID-19 cases, with the US reporting a 250,000 death toll on Wednesday, offset the previous days’ optimism about the progress of diverse vaccine trials. The sourer market sentiment fuelled a USD recovery on early trading in detriment of risk-sensitive currencies like the CAD.
Dollar’s rally, however, has been short-lived, weighed by the decline on US Treasury Bond yields. The US Dollar Index, that had appreciated about 0.3% during the Asian and early European sessions, pulled back afterwards, to complete a six-day losing streak.
On the macroeconomic front, the Canadian ADP report revealed a 79,500 decline on employment in October, with trade, transportation and the utility sector leading jobs’ destruction. The Canadian dollar edged down after these figures were released, to resume its recovery shortly afterwards.
In the US, the economic calendar has shown mixed figures. While the Weekly Jobless Claims increased beyond expectations on the week of November 13, home sales and a manufacturing gauge of the Philadelphia area have shown better than expected readings. The impact on the US dollar, however, has been minimal.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3056
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3145
|Daily SMA50
|1.3201
|Daily SMA100
|1.3266
|Daily SMA200
|1.3536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
