USD/CAD bounces off two-week lows, turns flat around mid-1.2700s

  • A softer USD exerted some pressure and dragged USD/CAD to two-week lows on Thursday.
  • A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses.

The USD/CAD pair quickly recovered around 20 pips after dropping to fresh two-week lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around mid-1.2700s.

The underlying bullish sentiment around the global equity markets continued exerting pressure on the safe-haven US dollar. This was seen as one of the key factors that dragged the USD/CAD pair lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. However, a modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any further losses.

The increasing likelihood of additional US financial aid package and hopes for a strong global economic growth in 2021 remained supportive of increasing appetite for perceived riskier assets. The already stronger risk sentiment got an additional boost after the UK regulators approved the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, worries about the discovery of a new faster-spreading variant of coronavirus and the imposition of strict lockdown/travel restrictions in the UK dampened hopes for a fuel demand recovery. This, in turn, led to some weakness in oil prices, which weighed on the commodity-linked Canadian dollar and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

Apart from this, investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets amid typical year-end thin trading volumes. This seemed to be the only factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to stage a modest bounce from the daily swing lows, around the 1.2730 region. However, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.

Market participants now look forward to Thursday's only release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims from the US. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.275
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2803
Daily SMA50 1.2981
Daily SMA100 1.3092
Daily SMA200 1.3416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2828
Previous Daily Low 1.275
Previous Weekly High 1.2958
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2798
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2733
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2889

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

