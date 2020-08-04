USD/CAD: Bears look to test 1.3350 amid weaker dollar, bearish technicals

- USD/CAD on the back foot amid fresh USD supply.
- CAD ignores drop in WTI, as risk-on mood prevails.
- Bear flag breakdown spotted on hourly chart.
USD/CAD is on a gradual decline below 1.3400 following a brief attempt to regain the latter in early Asia.
The bears have regained control and now look to test the 1.3350 levels, aided by the resurgence of the US dollar supply across the board.
The dollar recovery faltered amid concerns over the health of the US labor market after the manufacturing sector employment sub-index dwindled, the latest ISM data showed. Further, the slowing progress on the US fiscal aid also remains a weight on the greenback.
On the CAD-side of the story, the Canadian dollar tracks its commodity peers higher, as they cheer the upbeat market mood. The loonie ignores the drop in WTI prices below the $41 level. Attention now turns towards the US Factory Orders and Canadian Markit Manufacturing PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot has carved out a bear flag breakdown on the hourly sticks alongside a bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI). The technical set up, therefore, suggests additional scope to the downside.
The bears could likely test the 1.3350 psychological level should the selling pressure intensify. Only a break above the downward-sloping 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 1.3401 could prompt any recovery attempts in the spot.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3378
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3486
|Daily SMA50
|1.3543
|Daily SMA100
|1.3816
|Daily SMA200
|1.3526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3451
|Previous Daily Low
|1.338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.