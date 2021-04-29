USD/CAD battles 1.2300 as WTI’s rise offsets DXY bounce, US data eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD’s rebound from three-year lows loses steam near 1.2315.
  • An uptick in WTI prices offsets the optimism from the US dollar’s bounce.
  • The hourly chart shows a potential bear flag ahead of key US data.

USD/CAD is consolidating its tepid recovery from three-year lows of 1.2285, as the bulls have turned cautious heading towards the critical US economic data releases.

The broad-based rebound in the US dollar helped USD/CAD recapture the 1.2300 mark but the renewed uptick in WTI prices offered a fresh zest to the CAD bulls, exposing the downside once again.

The greenback recuperates after being smashed on Fed Chair Powell’s dismissal of tapering calls, as the rise in inflation appears ‘transitory’. Meanwhile, the US oil catches a fresh bid and hits over one-month highs near $64.50, as the Fed’s optimism on the economic outlook boosts hopes for rising fuel demand in the world's top oil consumer.

Looking ahead, the major will take cues from the US advance Q1 GDP report, the Core PCE Price Index and weekly Jobless Claims, as it will set the tone for the greenback in the coming days, especially after the dovish Fed.

USD/CAD: Technical Outlook

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

A brief period of downside consolidation that followed Wednesday's sell-off has carved out a potential bear flag formation on the hourly chart.

For the downside to resume, USD/CAD needs an hourly close below the rising trendline support at 1.2292.

The bearish break will open floors towards the psychological support at 1.2250, below which the 1.2200 round number could be challenged.

Meanwhile, the pattern target is measured at 1.2178.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced-off lows but remains well below the midline, suggesting that there is additional scope for the bears.

Alternatively, recapturing the 1.2318 barrier is critical to reviving the recovery from multi-year lows. That level is the confluence of the rising trendline resistance and the downward-pointing 21-hourly moving average (HMA).

The buyers will then aim for the mildly bearish 50-HMA at 1.2369.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2305
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2516
Daily SMA50 1.2557
Daily SMA100 1.2652
Daily SMA200 1.2914
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2418
Previous Daily Low 1.231
Previous Weekly High 1.2654
Previous Weekly Low 1.246
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.224
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.217
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2456
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2493

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden's address. US data in focus.

XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited

Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up. 

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.

