USD/CAD approaches 1.3800 amid broad-based US Dollar weakness

The US Dollar is trading lower for the second consecutive day against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday. The pair has dropped about 0.6% over the last two days, extending its reversal from 1.3928 highs to session lows at 1.3820 so far.

The US Dollar is showing the worst performance among major currencies this week as US President Donald Trump celebrates his first year in the office, confirming its will to take control of Greenland and the plans to increase trade levies on all countries opposing it.



US traders will return from a long weekend due to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day. The escalating geopolitical frictions are likely to drive markets in the absence of key US data other than the ADP Weekly Employment report, while investors hold their breath ahead of Trump’s speech at the Davos meeting on Wednesday.

In Canada, Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, released on Monday, revealed that price pressures accelerated in December, to a 2.4% year-on-yeaar reading, beyond market expectations of a steady 2.2% yearly inflation. The Canadian central bank’s preferred BoC CPI, however, eased to a 2.8% year-on-year growth in December, from 2.9% in November, which allows the bank to keep its monetary policy on hold during the coming months.