EUR/CHF slides toward a four-week low as trade tensions lift the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc (CHF) attracts fresh buyers against the Euro (EUR) on Tuesday, as renewed US-EU trade war concerns weigh on risk appetite and lift demand for defensive currencies. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF trades around 0.9265, hovering near its lowest level since December 26.

Markets have turned risk-averse following fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump toward several European nations over the Greenland issue. The escalation has revived fears of a broader trade conflict, after European leaders said they are prepared to take countermeasures.

Against this backdrop, the Swiss Franc is firm across the board. However, EUR/CHF is struggling to extend its downside momentum, as a stronger-than-expected ZEW Economic Sentiment survey is offering some support to the Euro and tempering follow-through selling.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed that Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment improved to 40.8 in January, beating expectations of 35.2 and rising from 33.7 in December, pointing to improving investor confidence across the bloc.

In Germany, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index climbed to 59.6, well above forecasts of 50 and the previous 45.8 reading. At the same time, the ZEW Current Situation Index improved to -72.7 from -81 and better than the expected -75.5.

In Switzerland, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Producer and Import Prices fell 0.2% MoM in December, coming in below forecasts for a 0.2% increase and following a -0.5% decline in the previous month. On a yearly basis, prices were down 1.8%, after falling 1.6% in November.

Looking ahead, market participants will be watching for comments from Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel, who is due to speak later on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Attention will then turn to remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, followed by a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde.