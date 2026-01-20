EUR/USD has rallied beyond 1% over the last two days and is trading at 1.1730 at the time of writing, as the US Dollar (USD) tumbles across the board. US President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on European countries has triggered a "sell America" trade similar to the one that followed the "Liberation Day" in April.

A risk-averse sentiment prevails as Trump celebrates the first year of his second term, confirming his will to impose 10% additional tariffs on European countries opposing his plans to annex Greenland. The Eurozone leaders, in the meantime, are meeting in Brussels to discuss how to retaliate against Trump's threat amid an unprecedented trade war between Western allies.

In the Eurozone, German producer prices have shown further deflationary trends in December, as the focus now shifts to the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index. The US markets are reopening after a long weekend on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Still, the US economic calendar is practically empty, with the only release being the ADP weekly report on private-sector employment, and all eyes will be set on President Trump's speech at the Davos forum on Wednesday.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.42% -0.37% 0.03% -0.23% -0.38% -0.75% -0.55% EUR 0.42% 0.05% 0.44% 0.19% 0.04% -0.34% -0.13% GBP 0.37% -0.05% 0.41% 0.14% -0.01% -0.38% -0.18% JPY -0.03% -0.44% -0.41% -0.25% -0.41% -0.78% -0.57% CAD 0.23% -0.19% -0.14% 0.25% -0.15% -0.53% -0.31% AUD 0.38% -0.04% 0.01% 0.41% 0.15% -0.37% -0.15% NZD 0.75% 0.34% 0.38% 0.78% 0.53% 0.37% 0.20% CHF 0.55% 0.13% 0.18% 0.57% 0.31% 0.15% -0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Tariff threats hit the Dollar and boost the Euro, for now

Trump's threat of additional tariffs on European countries has triggered a new round of the "Sell America" trade. Investors are selling the US Dollar and US Treasury yields in a de-dollarisation process as confidence in the US authorities fades. This has sent the Euro (EUR) up by nearly 1% against the US Dollar in two days.

Denmark's Minister of Economy Stephanie Lose affirmed on Monday that they will keep trying to engage in dialogue with the US, but that if it keeps escalating tensions, it will be a European response at some point.

Data released by Destatis on Tuesday revealed that the German Producer Prices Index contracted 0.2% in December, beyond the -0.1% expected, following a flat reading in November. Year-on-year, producer prices fell at a 2.5% pace, from -2.3% in November and also beyond the -2.4% reading anticipated by the market consensus. The Euro has continued to appreciate after the data.

Later on Tuesday, the German ZEW Survey is expected to show that institutional investors' sentiment about the economy continued to improve, reaching 50 in January, which would mark its best reading since July last year, from 45.8 in December and 38.5 in November.

On Monday, the final Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was revised down to 1.9% year-on-year growth in December, from previous estimates of a 2% reading. The core HICP, however, confirmed a 2.3% year-on-year growth. Monthly inflation was left unrevised at 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD bulls aim for the 1.1740 area

EUR/USD looks unstoppable, trading above 1.1730 at the time of writing. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached overbought levels, hinting at an overstretched rally, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) keeps trending higher above zero, with its histogram expanding.



The pair might find resistance at the January 6 high in the 1.1740 area, ahead of the January 2 high, at 1.1765. Further up, the December 18 and 24 highs, right above 1.1800, would come into focus. A bearish reversal might find support at the reverse trendline, now at the 1.1660 area ahead of the 1.1635 intra-day level.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)