NZD/USD approaches four-month highs at 0.5850 as the US Dollar dives

The New Zealand Dollar appreciates for the third consecutive day against a weaker US Dollar on Tuesday. The pair has reached levels a few pips below the last four months’ peak, at the 0.5850 area, with the US Dollar on its back foot amid geopolitical tensions and US President Trump’s erratic trade policies

Investors are getting rid of all US assets in a “Sell America” trade similar to the one that followed the “Liberation Day” in April. Trump has spooked investors further, refusing to rule out military action to take Greenland, and has confirmed his intent to impose additional levies on all countries opposing it.

US Treasury Secretary Scot Bessent called for calm over the strained US-EU relationship. The Danish Economy Minister affirmed that Denmark wants a negotiated solution, but that if tensions continue escalating, there will need to be an answer at some point.

In New Zeraland the BusinessNZ Performance of Services index improved to 51.1 in December from 49.6 in November, returning to expansion levels after almost one year, and closing the longest contraction period since the survey began.

Beyond that, data from China released on Monday revealed that the world’s second-largest economy grew at a 4.5% yearly pace in Q4, below the 4.8% GDP growth seen in the previous quarter but above the 4.4% market consensus. Industrial Production beat expectations with a 5.2% increase in December, while Retail Sales and housing prices disappointed, highlighting the weak momentum of the property sector and the domestic demand.