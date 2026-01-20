TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP rises as Euro gains on improved sentiment, UK data fuels BoE rate cut bets

  • The Euro strengthens sharply on Tuesday, supported by a strong improvement in investor sentiment.
  • German producer price data confirm easing inflationary pressures.
  • UK employment figures reinforce expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.
EUR/GBP rises as Euro gains on improved sentiment, UK data fuels BoE rate cut bets
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8720 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.60% on the day, with the Euro (EUR) outperforming the Pound Sterling (GBP) after a series of supportive macroeconomic releases from the Eurozone.

In the Eurozone, the ZEW Survey released earlier in the day shows a sharp improvement in investor sentiment. Economic Sentiment in Germany rose to 59.6 in January from 45.8 in December, marking its highest level in more than four years and beating expectations of 50 by a wide margin. The index assessing the Current Situation also improved, climbing to -72.7 from -81 in the previous month, above the consensus forecast of -75.5. At the Eurozone level, the Economic Sentiment index increases to 40.8 in January from 33.7 in December, also surpassing expectations of 35.2 and reinforcing optimism about regional growth prospects.

Data published by Destatis provides additional support to the single currency. The German Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 0.2% MoM in December, following a flat reading in November, a larger decline than the -0.1% expected. On a yearly basis, producer prices drop by 2.5%, compared with a 2.3% fall previously, confirming a continued easing of upstream inflationary pressures. This backdrop fuels the view that price pressures are steadily normalising, reinforcing expectations of a prolonged status quo at the European Central Bank (ECB).

In the United Kingdom (UK), the latest employment data for the three months ending in November weigh on the Pound Sterling (GBP). The Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1%, while a slight decline to 5% had been expected. The economy nonetheless adds 82,000 jobs over the period, following a loss of 17,000 previously. On the wage front, growth shows signs of moderation. Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses rose by 4.5% YoY, in line with expectations but slightly below the prior reading of 4.6%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses increase by 4.7%, marginally above forecasts but slower than the previous release. These figures reinforce expectations of upcoming monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE).

Investors now turn their attention to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, due on Wednesday, to gain further insight into the interest rate outlook. Last week, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor said inflation could return to the Bank of England’s 2% target by mid-2026, opening the door to a faster normalisation of interest rates. Against this backdrop, the contrast between improving sentiment in the Eurozone and signs of cooling momentum in the UK continues to support EUR/GBP.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.78%-0.15%-0.21%-0.32%-0.21%-0.71%-1.00%
EUR0.78%0.63%0.57%0.46%0.58%0.07%-0.22%
GBP0.15%-0.63%-0.04%-0.16%-0.05%-0.55%-0.85%
JPY0.21%-0.57%0.04%-0.12%-0.02%-0.51%-0.80%
CAD0.32%-0.46%0.16%0.12%0.11%-0.39%-0.68%
AUD0.21%-0.58%0.05%0.02%-0.11%-0.49%-0.77%
NZD0.71%-0.07%0.55%0.51%0.39%0.49%-0.30%
CHF1.00%0.22%0.85%0.80%0.68%0.77%0.30%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the EU-US dispute over Greenland.

GBP/USD retreats from daily high, holds near 1.3450

GBP/USD retreats from daily high, holds near 1.3450

GBP/USD corrects lower and trades modestly higher on the day near 1.3450 after coming in within a touching distance of 1.3500 earlier in the day. Investors ignore the data from the UK, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, and continue to pay close attention to the EU-US conflict.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high, well above $4,700 on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuel XAU/USD's rally.

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin price extends losses, trading below $91,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Greenland. Investors are moving toward safe-haven assets, with Gold hitting fresh all-time highs, while BTC continues to nosedive.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers