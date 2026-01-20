Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $95.50 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 1.20% on the day, after posting a fresh all-time high at $95.89 earlier in the day. The white metal benefits from an environment marked by heightened risk aversion and renewed demand for safe-haven assets, amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Silver’s rally is part of a broader move across precious metals, as rising political frictions between the United States (US) and Europe revive fears of a transatlantic trade conflict and add to uncertainty across financial markets, increasing the appeal of safe havens.

ING notes that Silver’s upside momentum remains impressive year to date, with gains significantly outpacing those of Gold (XAU/USD), reflecting a mix of defensive inflows and speculative positioning. Investors are seeking protection against risks linked to US trade policy, the surge in US debt, and an increasingly unpredictable political environment.

Repeated attacks by the US administration on the Federal Reserve (Fed) are also intensifying concerns about central bank independence. This backdrop is reinforcing what analysts describe as the debasement trade, with investors favoring Gold and Silver over currencies and government bonds. Persistent pressure on the US Dollar (USD) mechanically boosts the appeal of dollar-denominated precious metals.

Beyond tensions between Washington and its European partners, ongoing conflicts, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, keep geopolitical risk elevated. In this context, Silver continues to enjoy strong fundamental support, driven by the search for protection against global macroeconomic and financial uncertainty.