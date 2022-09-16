USD/CAD touches top of major channel below 1.3300, its highest since 2020 amid bearish oil/stronger USD

- USD/CAD gains strong follow-through traction on Friday and climbs to a 22-month high.
- Bearish oil prices undermine the loonie and offer support amid resurgent USD demand.
- The fundamental, technical backdrop supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
The USD/CAD pair prolongs this week's strong rally from the vicinity of mid-1.2900s and gains strong follow-through traction on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since November 2020, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the 1.3300 round-figure mark, though long-term resistance at 1.3275 will need to be overcome before further gains can be expected.
Crude oil prices languish near the weekly low and undermine the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar provides an additional lift to the major and contributes to the bullish momentum.
Investors remain concerned that a deeper global economic downturn and fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China will dent fuel demand. This, to a larger extent, overshadows worries about tight global supply and weighs on the black liquid, which remains on track to register a third successive week of losses.
The USD, on the other hand, is looking to build on the stronger US CPI-inspired rally amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This, along with the risk-off impulse, drives some haven flows towards the greenback and offers additional support to the USD/CAD pair.
Friday's strong momentum could also be attributed to some technical buying following the overnight sustained strength and close above the 1.3200 round-figure mark. A subsequent move beyond the previous YTD peak could be seen as a fresh trigger and might have set the stage for further gains. Yet price has now reached a major trend line – the cieling of a multi-year rising channel that began back in April 2021 – and this is likely to act as a stopping point and resistance level, with bears mounting a defence. A daily close or open above the trend line, at around 1.3275 will be necessary to forecast further gains and bulls may wish to act with caution until it is fully in the rear-view mirror.
Market participants now look forward to the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3288
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3077
|Daily SMA50
|1.2967
|Daily SMA100
|1.2906
|Daily SMA200
|1.2793
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
