USD/CAD advances toward 1.3600 on USD strength, oil selloff

- USD/CAD gains traction during American session on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index advances above 96.70 on risk aversion.
- WTI slumps below $40, weighs on commodity-sensitive loonie.
The USD/CAD pair moved sideways near 1.3500 for the majority of the day before gaining traction during the early trading hours of the American session. Boosted by the broad-based USD strength, the pair shot to a fresh daily high of 1.3586 and has gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.47% on the day at 1.3575.
USD capitalizes on risk aversion
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, markets reacted to political developments in the US. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is allowed to obtain US President Donald Trump's financial records in his investigation.
With the initial reaction, Wall Street's main indexes turned south and the US Dollar Index (DXY) surged higher, reflecting a risk-off market environment. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.27% on the day at 96.75.
On the other hand, crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure in the second half of the day amid a flight to safety. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate erased all of its weekly gains in a matter of hours and was last seen losing 2.83% at $39.70.
On Friday, Statistics Canada will release the jobs report for June. Previewing the data, "our bias is that the CAD will be satisfied with a solid jobs number even if it comes in below expectations," said TD Securities analysts. "We think the CAD could reflect concern if we see a substantial disappointment, perhaps below 500k."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3575
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3588
|Daily SMA50
|1.3737
|Daily SMA100
|1.382
|Daily SMA200
|1.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.