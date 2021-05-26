USD/CAD advances to weekly highs above 1.2100 in early American session

- USD/CAD is edging higher in early American session.
- US Dollar Index recovers toward 90.00 on Wednesday.
- Falling crude oil prices weigh on commodity-sensitive loonie.
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a tight range below 1.2100, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the early American session and touched a fresh weekly high of 1.2121. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.
WTI edges lower on Wednesday
Renewed selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices and the modest recovery seen in the greenback seems to be helping USD/CAD push higher. Currently, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing nearly 1% on the day at $65,40 and investors are waiting for the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous two days in the negative territory and lost around 0.4% during that period, is up 0.25% at 89.90.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US or the Canadian economic docket in the remainder of the day and investors will keep a close eye on oil's performance.
In the meantime, the S&P Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are up 0.2% and 0.25%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open modestly higher. In case risk flows start to dominate the markets in the second half of the day, the DXY's upside could remain limited.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2113
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2157
|Daily SMA50
|1.2384
|Daily SMA100
|1.2532
|Daily SMA200
|1.2802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour
EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.