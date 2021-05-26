USD/CAD advances to weekly highs above 1.2100 in early American session

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is edging higher in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index recovers toward 90.00 on Wednesday.
  • Falling crude oil prices weigh on commodity-sensitive loonie.

After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a tight range below 1.2100, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the early American session and touched a fresh weekly high of 1.2121. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2115.

WTI edges lower on Wednesday

Renewed selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices and the modest recovery seen in the greenback seems to be helping USD/CAD push higher. Currently, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing nearly 1% on the day at $65,40 and investors are waiting for the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous two days in the negative territory and lost around 0.4% during that period, is up 0.25% at 89.90.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US or the Canadian economic docket in the remainder of the day and investors will keep a close eye on oil's performance.

In the meantime, the S&P Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are up 0.2% and 0.25%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open modestly higher. In case risk flows start to dominate the markets in the second half of the day, the DXY's upside could remain limited.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2113
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.2068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2157
Daily SMA50 1.2384
Daily SMA100 1.2532
Daily SMA200 1.2802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2078
Previous Daily Low 1.2029
Previous Weekly High 1.2144
Previous Weekly Low 1.2013
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.199
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2137

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour

EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour

EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies

GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies

GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside

XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside

Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.

Gold News

Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing

Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing

Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58. 

Read more

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures