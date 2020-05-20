USD/CAD: A renewed rebound back higher towards the resistance at 1.4114 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD holds in its range, above the pivotal support seen at 1.3856/3793, after posting a potentially bullish ‘hammer’ candlestick on Tuesday, per Credit Suisse.

Key quotes

“We look for a renewed swing higher within the range, with resistance initially seen at 1.3961/70, then 1.4080/89, ahead of 1.4114/17. Above here would see resistance back at 1.4141/47, ahead of 1.4173.”

“A clear and conclusive break below 1.3793 would turn the short-term risk back lower and see weakness extend further, with support seen at 1.3734 next.”