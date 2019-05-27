Krishen Rangasamy, analyst at National Bank Financial, suggests that it’s not clear whether the global economic slowdown is propping up the USD, or is the latter causing the former?
Key Quotes
“The direction of causality isn’t clear cut. As we saw recently, concerns about a weakening world economy could trigger risk-off sentiment in financial markets and lift the USD via safe-haven capital flows. Conversely, a stronger USD may hurt the global economy by making it harder for dollar credit to be serviced.”
“Also, a strong USD has potential to curtail trade volumes, with negative repercussions on the global economy. According to the Bank of International Settlements, roughly 65% of global trade is financed by firms themselves and 35% is financed by the banking system. And around 80% of the financing from banks is denominated in US dollars. Simply put, a significant chunk of global trade is financed by the banking system in US dollars.”
“So, if the cost of financing (e.g. USD exchange rate) rises, that will slow lending and borrowing in US dollars hurting trade volumes and hence world GDP growth. Regardless of the direction of causality, there is a clear correlation between the Broad Dollar index and global trade volumes.”
“The two tend to move in opposite directions. Global trade is even more strongly negatively correlated with the Emerging Market Economies Dollar index, not a surprise considering emerging economies tend to be more dependent on trade than the OECD. As such, the recent leg of USD appreciation is not a positive development for the global economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day
The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.