US: Whistleblower says Pres. Trump pressured foreign country to investigate one of political rivals

The United States (US) House Intelligence Panel's chief Schiff said that the panel had received the declassified whistleblower complaint from the office of the Director of National Intelligence, per Reuters.

"Whistleblower, in the complaint, says received information from US officials that Trump used his office to solicit interference from a foreign country ahead of the 2020 US election," Reuters reported.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost its traction on this development and was last down 2.4% on the day.

Responding to this development, "The Democrats are trying to destroy the republican party and all that it stands for. Stick together, play their game, and fight hard Republicans. Our country is at stake!" US President Donald Trump tweeted out.