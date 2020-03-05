US VP Pence: US does not currently have enough testing kits

"We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” admitted the US Vice President Pence late Thursday.

He added: "... as more Americans take an interest in this or have concerns about this, we want to make sure they have access to a coronavirus test as well and we've made real progress on that in the last several days."

US dollar down in the dumps

The above comments only exacerbate the pain in the US currency, as the US dollar index now trades at fresh two-month lows of 96.54, down 0.80% on a daily basis.